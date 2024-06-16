(Video) Alexis Mac Allister was in his own world during raucous Argentina players’ singsong

Alexis Mac Allister was a picture of calm among his Argentina teammates as madcap scenes unfolded around him.

In this instance, we’re not talking about something which happened on the pitch, but rather on the team bus ahead of the world champions’ defence of their Copa America title.

In a clip shared on social media by ESPN SportsCenter, the Liverpool midfielder is seated close to the camera while his Albiceleste colleagues raucously sang and cheered, with some players repeatedly beating the windows beside them.

Mac Allister simply smiled at the singing behind him and appeared to be in his own little world as he poured himself a flask of what we can only presume was his beloved mate tea, and he seemed quite happy to leave the choral performance to his teammates.

It was a picture of calm akin to the composure that he routinely displays on the football pitch!

You can view the clip of Mac Allister and the Argentina players below, via @SC_ESPN on X: