8/10 duels won: Monstrous Liverpool player was absolutely dominant in Euros clash

Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst will have stolen the plaudits for the Netherlands’ 2-1 Euros victory over Poland in Hamburg.

It shouldn’t go unnoticed that Virgil van Dijk was a reliable presence, as ever, in the backline for Ronald Koeman’s men.

The Liverpool No.4 won all five of his aerial duels contested and three of the five ground duels he contested, as was noted by TNT Sports on X.

Virgil van Dijk in his first-ever appearance at the European Championships: ■ 6 clearances

■ 6 long balls completed

■ 3 ground duels won

■ 5 aerial duels won Dominant 👊 pic.twitter.com/bwzy6VorZJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 16, 2024

The Netherlands now top Group D ahead of France’s meeting with Austria tomorrow.

Are Liverpool offering Virgil van Dijk a new contract?

We’ll be furious if this isn’t one of several priorities for Liverpool this summer, particularly amid reports of Saudi interest.

The 32-year-old (who turns 33 this July) looks more than capable of being a staple of Arne Slot’s side for the foreseeable future.

It’s our understanding at Empire of the Kop that there is every intention of agreeing fresh terms for the former Southampton defender.

We only hope that Football Insider’s claim that Liverpool are hoping to put off discussions until the winter are wide of the mark!

