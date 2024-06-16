First Slot signing: Fresh report predicts massive few weeks for Liverpool; journo confirms scouting trips

Liverpool are reportedly due a massive few weeks with the club closing in on their alleged main target in Goncalo Inacio.

This update comes courtesy of CaughtOffside, with the outlet claiming the Reds could kick off the Arne Slot era with the Sporting Lisbon centre-half as their opening signing.

Notably, this follows additional reports of the club’s interest in the Primeira Liga talent. Ben Jacobs confirmed the Merseysiders have ‘scouted’ the 22-year-old.

The No.25’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Meanwhile: Riccardo Calafiori attracts interest from England

There’s one centre-half we’ve had fixed in our mind this morning at Empire of the Kop.

That’s Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori following a dominant display in Italy’s opening Euros clash against Albania. The Serie A defender, converted to a left-sided centre-back by Thiago Motta, has been one of the standout stars of 2023/24.

Judging by his latest performance for Luciano Spalletti’s men, he could find himself on transfer shortlists across the globe.

At the moment, it seems like it’s just Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham from the Premier League keeping an eye.

Given our clear need for defensive reinforcements, however, we’d love to see Liverpool have a sniff around.

