(Photo) Taylor Swift fans leave touching tributes at Hillsborough memorial ahead of Anfield concert

Credit where credit is due, Taylor Swift fans have shown a level of class that is welcome anytime within Merseyside.

@HillsboroughSu1 shared a photo of the friendship bracelet tributes left by ‘Swifties’ at the Hillsborough memorial ahead of the American pop sensation’s concert at Anfield last night.

It goes to show that the right concert at L4 isn’t just financially beneficial for the club but can also be respectful of Liverpool’s history.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of the Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance account on X: