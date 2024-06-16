(Video) What Sky Sports have heard about Trent after pundit mob pressure Southgate

Sky Sports, for those who’ve missed it, reported that Trent Alexander-Arnold now looks likely to start in midfield for England alongside Declan Rice.

Gareth Southgate’s men will take on Serbia in the Three Lions’ Euros opener in Group C.

Despite heavy criticism of the No.66, it seems the former Middlesbrough boss has stuck to his guns and will keep the faith in the Liverpool fullback in the heart of the pitch.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: