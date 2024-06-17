(Video) Watch how commentators reacted to Walker defensive mishap after Trent slander

There seems to be a willingness amongst commentators to overlook the defensive deficiencies of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s teammates.

Kyle Walker’s life was made a little difficult on more than one occasion during England’s 1-0 win over Serbia in their Euros opener.

Not to suggest our No.66 was faultless in his execution of a midfield role, though we do find the somewhat singular focus on his defensive contributions to be more than slightly bizarre.

As @Ed_dddie highlighted below, little was said about the Three Lions’ fullback being burnt on the right flank.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Ed_dddie: