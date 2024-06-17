What Leeds reporter is now hearing about Summerville as £30m truth emerges

Leeds United’s change in financial circumstances and the increasing interest in Crysencio Summerville could lead to an enlarged fee for the Dutchman’s services this summer.

Graham Smyth’s report followed Fabrizio Romano’s update on the 22-year-old footballer.

“Romano also lists Liverpool and Chelsea as monitoring Summerville, and the YEP understands that the high level of interest and the number of potential suitors is one of two factors giving Leeds confidence that they can protect their financial interests in any deal. The other is the Red Bull investment that was announced at the end of May,” the journalist wrote for the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Liverpool are understood to maintain interest in the Rotterdam-born attacker, though it remains unclear whether he is considered a priority target.

With there being no release clause to worry about Leeds really could set a high price and not be thought unreasonable. He's a high value asset. £30m? £35m? Something like. https://t.co/kV5UN7Jubj — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) June 17, 2024

North of £30m would not be unreasonable

In the grand scheme of things, a figure around the £30-35m mark (as Smythe discussed on X) shouldn’t be considered excessive.

At 22 years of age, Summerville’s best football is firmly ahead of him and he’ll have come off the back of a highly impressive campaign in the Championship last term.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Dutchman is no stranger to the challenges of Premier League football, having enjoyed a season in the English top-flight in 2022/23.

A move to Liverpool would represent another significant leap in the left-sided attacker’s career, though one that would no doubt excite the fanbase.

Could the 2024/25 season see the return of young, dynamic wingers at Anfield? We’ll have to wait and see.

