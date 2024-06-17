Liverpool just got clear message from Levi Colwill and Chelsea after transfer question

Liverpool’s hopes of prising Levi Colwill away from Chelsea remain rather slim.

The player has yet to showcase any willingness to depart the project at Stamford Bridge, even despite a change of management.

“I keep receiving many questions on Levi Colwill and Chelsea, with many links for the English centre-back,” Fabrizio Romano spoke on his personal YouTube channel.

“The position of Chelsea remains very clear: they believe Levi Colwill is untouchable, is a crucial player, is staying at the club, this is the position of Chelsea.

“If anything is to happen it has to be from Levi Colwill to tell the club that he wants to go. At the moment, Chelsea don’t have any message from the player. Fully focussed together on this project and believing that Levi Colwill is a crucial player for the future project they have in mind.”

The Merseysiders were known to be keen admirers of the Englishman’s talents in the prior summer window.

The Evening Standard now claims that Colwill remains a ‘serious’ target for Arne Slot’s outfit should they fail in their pursuit of Lille’s Leny Yoro.

What do the stats say about Levi Colwill?

For a player presented as aerially dominant by FBref, the No.26 still has some way to go to be considered in the same sentence as Virgil van Dijk.

The 21-year-old’s average win percentage for aerial duels of 66.8% is favourable to fellow Liverpool target Leny Yoro (62.9%) but our No.4 reigns supreme with his career average of 76%.

Colwill’s numbers on the ball are far from terrible but he likewise has some growing to do to compete with our centre-half options.

He currently ranks in the 78% percentile with a pass completion rate of 83% per 90.

