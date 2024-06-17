Contact made: Liverpool have asked about hulking CB who outperforms Yoro in many aspects – report

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool have made contact over a hulking centre-back who Arne Slot knows well.

As per Monday’s edition of Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), the Reds and Leicester have both ‘asked’ about David Hancko, with the Feyenoord defender also wanted by Atletico Madrid.

The Rotterdam club reportedly value the 26-year-old, who’s been included in Slovakia’s Euro 2024 squad, at €35m (£29.6m).

Hancko could be a very worthwhile centre-back target to pursue if Liverpool’s reported interest in Leny Yoro hits a dead end.

Even taking into account that the 6 foot 2 Slovakian is eight years the Lille defender’s senior, he’s outperformed the teenager in many aspects over the 2023/24 season.

As per FBref, the Feyenoord colossus ranks among the top 1% of centre-backs outside Europe’s five main leagues for progressive passes, progressive carries, shots taken, non-penalty xG, shot-creating actions, touches in the opposition penalty area and successful take-ons per 90 minutes.

Yoro ranks in the 69th percentile among positional peers in the top five European leagues for the latter metric and the 62nd for non-penalty xG, but for each of the rest mentioned above he’s in the bottom 50%, albeit while considered among a higher bracket than Hancko given Ligue 1’s superior classification to the Eredivisie (FBref).

Admittedly the Slovakia international ranks poorly for core defensive traits such as tackles, interceptions and -somewhat surprisingly given his height – aerial duels, but Liverpool apparently view those shortcomings as something which is overridden by his excellence on the ball.

While the Lille defender obviously has far greater growth potential and long-term value, Hancko could represent a more trusted option to make an immediate impact at Anfield if Slot is keen on adding a new centre-back this summer.

Let’s see how this one plays out, with Reds fans having a chance to see the Feyenoord man in action when Slovakia face Belgium at Euro 2024 on Monday evening.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions