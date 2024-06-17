Liverpool ready to shock wage structure: Offered 18-year-old more money than Konate & Robertson – report

Liverpool mean business in their pursuit of Leny Yoro this summer.

The Reds are reportedly now ready to hand the Frenchman a long-term contract potentially worth £5.9m a year (or £113,461-a-week).

The teenager is understood to prefer a move to Real Madrid, though it remains to be seen whether Los Blancos will act on their interest in the current window.

“CaughtOffside understands that Liverpool are prepared to give Yoro a long-term contract and an annual salary worth €6-7million, while United will hold further discussions over this deal later this month. Lille will likely push for a total package worth around €50m for Yoro, but need to sell this summer as he’s in the final year of his contract,” as was reported on CaughtOffside.

“Yoro, however, seems clear in his desire to join Real Madrid, while Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in his situation, so this might not be a straightforward deal for the Premier League giants, as much as they may want to lure the Frenchman to England.”

Yoro’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025.

This comes amid Liverpool’s reported interest in Willian Pacho, David Hancko and Waldemar Anton.

Liverpool are showing a commitment to top young talent

We’re far from opposed to seeing Liverpool show some ambition when it comes to Europe’s most exciting young talents.

Such to the point that, if Yoro indeed accepts the terms allegedly on offer, he would be set bank more per week than Andy Robertson (£100,000) and Ibrahima Konate (£70,000), according to Capology.

If that doesn’t show how highly we rate the Ligue 1 central defender – nothing will!

We do have our doubts over our ability to land the 18-year-old this summer – given his well-reported interest in a move to the Spanish capital – but nothing ventured, nothing gained!

