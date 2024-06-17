Liverpool now set to miss out on signing £25m pass master after move broke down – report

There was seemingly once a time in which Liverpool were serious admirers of Fluminense No.6 Andre Trindade.

Times have changed significantly since that point of course. Jurgen Klopp is no longer the manager and former sporting director Michael Edwards has effectively taken on Mike Gordon’s responsibilities as FSG’s CEO of Football.

Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers now reports that the Reds look set to miss out on the Brazilian (reportedly valued at £25m, according to Football Transfers) entirely after their move broke down last summer.

Fulham’s long-standing interest in the footballer looks set to pay off. The potential departure of first-choice holding midfielder Palhinha ‘could accelerate an offer’.

The Merseysiders went on to land Wataru Endo in 2023 from Stuttgart.

Are Liverpool missing a trick not signing Andre?

Described as a modern-day defensive midfielder, the 22-year-old absolutely excels on the ball.

He’s a keen progresser in possession, looking to move the ball forward either with a pass or by carrying. Andre currently averages 6.07 progressive passes and 1.69 progressive carries per 90. Both stats put him in the 73rd and 74th percentile compared to his peers outside of Europe’s top five leagues, according to FBref.

What’s particularly impressive is how incredibly reliable the Fluminense man is with a pass. A pass completion rate of 94.6% per 90 puts him in the top 1%.

There are question marks over how well he would adjust to a deeper role with Liverpool, closer perhaps to what Fabinho fulfilled during his time at Anfield.

It’s intriguing, however, that we’re potentially prepared to let Andre go to London uncontested.

