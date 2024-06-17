Interesting: 20-touch Liverpool transfer target impressed despite shock Belgium result

If any Liverpool scouts were in attendance for Belgium’s shock defeat against Slovakia – they may been left reasonably impressed with Johan Bakayoko’s contributions.

The Anfield-linked attacker was only granted just over half an hour to make an impact in the Red Devils’ European Championship opener.

Domenico Tedesco’s outfit saw their dominance repelled by their opposition, with two goals from frontman Romelu Lukaku ruled out following VAR checks.

The result leaves Belgium second to bottom of Group E (owing to a superior goal difference to Ukraine).

Sacha Tavolieri (via Sports Mole) most recently reported on the Reds’ interest in the No.19.

How did Johan Bakayoko get on against Slovakia?

Bakayoko didn’t pull up trees in his performance off the bench, to be perfectly objective.

However, the Belgian international was still more than reliable on the ball, completing 87% of his passes (13/15) – along with two key passes, according to Sofascore.

What may have particularly impressed our recruitment department was the left-sided forward’s willingness to track back deep inside his own half in an attempt to win back possession.

Bakayoko won three out of six ground duels contested in Germany.

