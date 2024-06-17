New report claims Liverpool ‘close to completing a deal’ for Wolves wonderkid

Liverpool are allegedly close to completing a deal for Wolves wonderkid Alvin Ayman, if one report is to be believed.

The Secret Scout posted the claim on X (formerly Twitter), with the Merseysiders potentially due to pay compensation totalling up to £1.5m.

The teenager has been credited with Premier League interest in 2024, with the Express and Star reporting on approaches for the midfielder back in May.

Trey Nyoni, Ben Doak and now… Alvin Ayman

Liverpool’s scouting department has been pleasingly active in recent years when it comes to mopping up exciting prospects around the UK.

Whilst spells in the treatment room have meant we’ve yet to witness many a glimpse of Ben Doak’s potential, hope remains that we’ve a serious talent on our hands in the young scot.

The same can be said of former Leicester starlet Trey Nyoni who had Jurgen Klopp laughing over his ability in a post-match interview after handing the teenager his debut against Southampton in the FA Cup.

Little is known about Ayman – other than the fact he made nine appearances between Wolves’ U18 and U21 sides in 2023/24 (impressive at 16 years of age).

We’re excited to learn more about the young footballer if Liverpool’s reported interest is indeed genuine.

