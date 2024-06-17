‘Made contact’: Fabrizio Romano has just shared an interesting transfer update for Liverpool fans

Liverpool are expected to conduct business in the current summer window.

That has been the word from the ever-reliable James Pearce of The Athletic. Though, there’s a possibility the Reds could miss out on one reported target in Crysencio Summerville.

Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Brighton and Hove Albion have ‘started initial talks’ over signing the Leeds United winger.

🚨🔵 Understand Brighton have made contact to start talks over Crysencio Summerville deal. Not an easy one with many clubs keen but #BHAFC have started initial talks to explore this possibility. Liverpool and Chelsea have been monitoring him in recent months, still open race. pic.twitter.com/MvZkc84ZKe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2024

The former Feyenoord academy product enjoyed a stellar campaign in England’s second tier in 2024/25, registering 31 goal contributions in 49 games (across all competitions).

The Whites missed out on a promotion place after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the Championship playoff final.

Will Liverpool sign Summerville?

Ben Jacobs reported that it’s ‘very likely’ Summerville won’t still be a Leeds United player once the summer window draws to a close.

Liverpool are most certainly interested, though it remains to be seen just how high up he is on our transfer shortlist.

We know a forward will likely be added to the squad in the current window amid questions over the futures of Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

The good news is that Brighton’s pursuit of the Dutchman could very well escalate our own interest if we do indeed rate the attacker highly.

