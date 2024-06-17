Fabrizio Romano predicts Liverpool transfer contest could be wrapped up in ‘next few days’

Fabrizio Romano has predicted the contest for Crysencio Summerville’s services this summer to become a lot clearer in the ‘next few days’.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool or any other linked Premier League suitor look to interfere with Brighton’s interest in the Dutch winger.

“I have a sense that they hope to get close to a deal done for something around £35m/40m, so that could be the price. I think the next few days will be important to see how this contest will go because I think the timing of this deal will be really important,” the Italian reporter spoke on the Italian reporter spoke on Fabrizio’s Mailbag on CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing

“If Brighton will not be able to reach an agreement in the next two, three weeks, maybe these big clubs could appear and so it could be complicated to convince the player. So let’s see what’s going to happen; but for sure, Brighton are going very strong on this one.”

The Merseysiders are understood to retain an interest in the Feyenoord academy product following the opening of the window on June 14.

Summerville hit the back of the net 19 times in 43 Championship games in 2024/25.

Romano update makes clear a Brighton move isn’t guaranteed

Earth to Liverpool: You can still sign the 22-year-old IF YOU WISH TO.

Logically, why on earth wouldn’t we want to? The Leeds United footballer is in an ideal age bracket, wouldn’t cost us the earth and looks on the cusp of exploding as far as his development is concerned.

Yes, he’d be going up against first-choice option Luis Diaz if he came to Anfield. Or potentially Cody Gakpo if Arne Slot looks to reward his Euros performances with minutes on the left flank in pre-season.

For what it’s worth, Summerville’s numbers compare favourably to our Colombian wide man. He registers more shot-creating actions, xAG and successful take-ons per 90 by comparison, though does fall short of the former FC Porto star’s touches in the opposing box, according to FBref. Of course, this is without question directly linked to the lower number of progressive passes received and the comparative drop-off in quality compared to his teammates in West Yorkshire.

We don’t even need to exclusively play Summerville on the left – he can play on the opposite flank.

It’s an option, Liverpool. Just saying!

