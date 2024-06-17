Arne Slot will be on red alert after hearing what Trent’s working on with Southgate

Trent Alexander-Arnold in the middle of the park looks here to stay for the foreseeable future.

At the very least as far as the fullback’s England career is concerned.

The 25-year-old admitted he’s been working hard behind the scenes with Gareth Southgate and assistant coach Steve Holland on perfecting his understanding of the position.

“I felt prepared through the conversations and the work we’ve done throughout the week,” the No.66 told ITV Sport.

“This may seem brand new but it’s not. We’ve been working – me, the manager, Steve Holland – really hard on this role throughout the past year. A lot of prep has gone into it, a lot of information, a lot of learning and a lot of analysing.

“They gave me a role to do today and hopefully they felt I contributed to the win and keeping a clean sheet.”

The Reds Academy graduate played 69 minutes of action as the Three Lions secured a 1-0 win against Serbia in their opening Euros clash.

Elsewhere in Group C, Denmark were held to a 1-1 draw against Slovenia to leave England two points clear.

A head start for Arne Slot?

With the greatest of respect to Southgate and Co., we’d be far more intrigued to hear what Arne Slot believes Trent’s best position is.

To a certain degree, that choice may already have been taken out of the manager’s hands given the player has already publicly expressed his personal preference. It’s a factor that certainly carries an inordinate amount of weight whilst Real Madrid are reportedly sniffing around the player.

If the former Feyenoord boss agrees with his England counterpart, however, it’s surely advantageous that Alexander-Arnold will have spent part of the summer auditioning in midfield.

Only time will tell.

