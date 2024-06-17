‘He’s definitely on the way back’ – Souness provides ‘fabulous’ update on Alan Hansen’s health

Graeme Souness has provided a very encouraging update on the health of his former Liverpool teammate Alan Hansen.

The 68-year-old was ‘seriously ill’ in hospital earlier this month, as per an official statement from LFC, but it now seems that his condition is improving greatly.

The former Reds captain and manager was speaking on talkSPORT this morning when he shared the positive news on his fellow Scot following a phone call between the two on Sunday.

Souness said: “I spoke to him yesterday, and he sounded fabulous, so I hope he’s on the way to a full recovery. He’s definitely on the way back because he did nothing but take the mick out of me, so he’s definitely on the way back.”

The 71-year-old continued: “I get on the train yesterday and I’m looking for my seat, and my phone rang and I could see it was Big Al. I’m thinking, ‘Oh. I don’t want to answer that,’ so I sat down and then I got the courage to phone back and he answered the phone.

“He’s been in a difficult place, but the way he sounded yesterday, he’s back, and I hope I’m right.”

This latest news on Hansen is very welcome to hear, particularly when it was only a few days ago that the Liverpool legend had been critically ill.

Described by LFC as ‘a defender of the utmost elegance’, he won numerous major honours in his 14 years with the Reds from 1977 to 1991, including eight league titles and three European Cups.

The man affectionately known as ‘Jocky’ sits 10th in the club’s all-time appearance list with 620 games, and he also captained the side from the mid-1980s into the early 1990s.

Hansen’s legend status at Liverpool is beyond dispute, and we continue to pray that he can go on to make a full recovery from his current illness. Let’s hope for even more encouraging news in the near future after Souness’ update this morning.

