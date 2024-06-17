(Video) Southgate assesses Alexander-Arnold’s ‘defensive positioning’ in Serbia judgement

Trent Alexander-Arnold was given the rare duty of playing in the centre of midfield against Serbia and Gareth Southgate shared his thoughts on the Scouser’s performance.

Speaking with ITV Sport, the 53-year-old said: “Good, very pleased. I think, in particular the way he balanced off [when] Jude goes forward and can’t always get back, Trent had to balance that off and he was very disciplined in the way he positionally was with his defending.

“Some good moments with the ball as you expect, so really pleased with how he did.”

It’s nice to hear the manager speak positively of our vice captain, who certainly doesn’t always get afforded that compliment when he’s representing his nation.

Let’s just hope that our No.66 can continue to impress at the Euros and show everyone how good he is.

You can watch Southgate’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 1:55) via @itvfootball on X:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England's clean sheet

⭐️ Jude Bellingham's performance

🔝 Marc Guehi's tournament debut

🔄 Rotating the squad Gareth Southgate spoke to @Gabrielclarke05 following @England 's opener at #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/fX3ytsJblK — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 16, 2024

