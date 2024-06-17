(Image) Suarez’s Uruguay gesture for Nunez shows bond between Reds

It feels like a long time since Luis Suarez wore a Liverpool shirt but few can argue with his ability and legacy that he left behind.

Posing alongside Darwin Nunez in a photo shoot for Uruguay, it’s easy to see that the duo have more in common than a country and a former club.

Holding his hand over the ‘1’ in our striker’s No.19 jersey, it was a ceremonial passing the lantern from the former Barcelona man.

Although it’s a No.9 that still belongs to Suarez, by posing like this for the picture – it shows the nation that Nunez is the future.

You can view the image of Nunez and Suarez via @Uruguay on X:

😉 𝐿𝑒𝑗𝑜𝑠 𝑑𝑒𝑙 𝑟𝑢𝑖𝑑𝑜 Acá está la foto.#ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/lkedc8lyGi — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) June 17, 2024

