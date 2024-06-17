‘Liverpool are interested…’ – Journalist says summer move is ‘very likely’ for £35m ‘baller’

Ben Jacobs has said that one player in whom Liverpool are ‘interested’ is ‘very likely’ to be on the move this summer.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has been strongly linked with the Reds over the past few weeks, with Fabrizio Romano among those corroborating the interest, and the Whites’ failure to gain promotion could play into the hands of the 22-year-old’s suitors.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs indicated the price range which could make the Dutchman attainable for interested clubs, adding that other suitors could join the race if they miss out on current transfer targets elsewhere.

Jacobs said: “It is very likely that Summerville departs Leeds. Liverpool are interested in him and there’s a real feeling that £30-35m might be good enough, even though Leeds’ valuation might be slightly higher.

“We may see a domino effect as well. You’ve got a lot of clubs in the market for Michael Olise, like Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City. Those who miss out on Olise may realise that Summerville is an excellent option at half the price of Olise’s release clause.”

Leeds will almost certainly need to sell some players this summer in order to avoid falling foul of PSR requirements (The Athletic), and Summerville is probably their most valuable asset, having won the Championship Player of the Season award and been hailed as a ‘baller‘ by his manager Daniel Farke.

In today’s market, it’s no surprise to see the Whites hoping for around the £30m-£35m mark for a player who scored 21 goals and set up another 10 (Transfermarkt) as they missed out by a whisker on an instant return to the Premier League.

Terrorising defences in the second tier and consistently producing the goods for a team expecting to challenge near the top-flight summit are two different challenges, and the Dutchman must be well aware of the heights he’d need to reach in order to push for regular inclusion in Liverpool’s starting XI.

However, his form over the past 12 months suggests that he could be a more than useful squad option, even if he didn’t shoot the lights out when Leeds were last in the top tier, scoring just four times in the division.

Given the potential for other clubs to join the race for Summerville if they miss out on Olise, it appears to be in the Reds’ best interests to push now for a move for the Whites winger before the market becomes crowded.

