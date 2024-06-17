(Video) Watch two minutes of Trent footage that will give Arne Slot huge Liverpool headache

Trent Alexander-Arnold will have given Arne Slot plenty of food for thought with his latest England performance.

Despite the raft of criticism thrown the No.66’s way ahead of the Three Lions’ 1-0 win over Serbia in their opening Euros clash, the task was handled with more than a degree of competency.

Fellow midfield partner Jude Bellingham even went as far as hitting out at his teammate’s critics: “Brilliant, brilliant. He makes it so easy for me because he can control the game so well defensively in that position.”

That’s not to say our Liverpool Academy graduate was faultless in the role. A settling-in period was always going to be inevitable given the fact the 25-year-old isn’t 100% used to the demands of a midfield position.

If he can build on his latest performance for Gareth Southgate’s men, however, our new head coach will have a tough decision to make ahead of pre-season.

