10-year transfer truth means Liverpool shouldn’t fear paying Leny Yoro price – opinion

Liverpool have quite the serious conundrum on their hands in the current transfer window.

The Athletic have made clear that the Reds are exploring options to strengthen at centre-back. This comes amid debunked reports of an approach from Al-Nassr for skipper Virgil van Dijk.

Unfortunately, one appreciated market opportunity in Leny Yoro is also a potential option for Real Madrid. Worse yet, it seems the Frenchman’s preference is a move to the Spanish capital.

That’s not to say Liverpool have no hope of completing a deal here. There is an acceptance that the 18-year-old would seriously consider alternative moves if Real Madrid can’t complete a deal this summer.

Liverpool have to consider the long-term future

The departure of Joel Matip has left the club considering potential replacements on the right side of central defence. Understandably so, given Ibrahima Konate’s injury proneness and Jarell Quansah’s relative inexperience.

There lies an even bigger problem, however, that Liverpool can’t ignore: how do you replace Virgil van Dijk in the long-term?

We suspect our No.4 will have at least another three years at top-flight level in England, but it’s still a serious concern.

GOAL have intriguingly noted that we’ve identified Yoro as a long-term successor to our Dutch international.

If that is indeed the case, signing the Ligue 1 star should be considered an absolute top priority. Arguably even over adding a new winger to the squad.

How many opportunities do you get to sign a player potentially of Van Dijk’s standard who could hold the fort for Liverpool for the next 10 years or so?

Offer the big contract Liverpool – do whatever it takes to get this one over the line.

