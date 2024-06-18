(Video) Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham’s bizarre training ground antics will intrigue fans

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham seem inseparable at the Euros and this has only continued if the latest training video is anything to by.

The pair seemed to be showing off a new handshake they’ve developed and it’s fair to say it’s a little more unusual than most.

READ MORE: (Video) Ferdinand unsurprisingly names LFC player as worst in tournament ranking

In years gone by, we would have been excited that this would mean the former Birmingham City man was on his way to Anfield but now it seems to set worry over the Scouser making a move to Madrid.

Let’s hope that it doesn’t work against us in the long run.

You can view the video courtesy of ITV Sport (via @lfcJ7_on X):

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions