(Video) Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham bromance continues to blossom in Germany

Trent Alexander-Arnold seems to have found himself a new best mate and it feels like every clip coming from the England camp sees him near Jude Bellingham.

Another one has now centred around the celebration that followed the Real Madrid man’s goal against Serbia.

The pair dropped to their knees and pretended to wear a wolf mask, with the duo now confirming that they have been perfecting it for a couple of weeks.

You can watch the video of Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham via @Anything_LFC on X:

