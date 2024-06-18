(Video) Alexander-Arnold’s winning mentality shines through in brilliant Ramsdale quiz

Trent Alexander-Arnold seems to be enjoying life in the England camp at present and in particular the company of Jude Bellingham.

However, there seems to also be a strong bond with Aaron Ramsdale and the duo took part in a roommates quiz.

READ MORE: (Video) Ex-Man Utd man makes surprising call in Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes debate

It came down to the wire but the winning mentality of our vice captain shone through as he clinched victory at the death.

It’s safe to say that the Scouser loves the taste of victory!

You can watch the clip of Alexander-Arnold and Ramsdale (from 11:24) via England on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions