European football expert claims Liverpool have enquired about Euro 2024 colossus who has ‘no fear’

One of the leading journalists in European football has shared an intriguing update regarding a reported Liverpool transfer target.

In The Athletic‘s Transfer Dealsheet, James Horncastle stated that the Reds are among several Premier League clubs to have enquired about Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who excelled for Italy in their opening match at Euro 2024 over the weekend.

The Rossoblu are understandably keen to hold onto the 22-year-old, for whom Juventus are believed to be in ‘pole position’ after they lured manager Thiago Motta from the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

READ MORE: ‘Lined up to leave…’ – Journalist drops worrying update over Liverpool man; ‘meeting’ imminent

READ MORE: Liverpool face unforgiving post-Champions League tests as fixture reality dawns on Arne Slot

Calafiori was a tower of strength during Italy’s 2-1 win over Albania on Saturday, as evidenced by statistics from Sofascore.

The 6 foot centre-back won six of his nine duels and made three interceptions, along with completing 99 passes (93% success) and both of his attempted dribbles, playing one key pass and taking 117 touches of the ball.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Former England manager Fabio Capello said that the 22-year-old showed ‘no fear’ on what was just his third international cap, while Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero proclaimed that the Bologna man was ‘never scared’ in his first major tournament appearance for the Azzurri (talkSPORT).

Should Calafiori continue in the same vein for the holders throughout Euro 2024, he’ll inevitably make himself one of the most coveted defenders on the continent during the current transfer window.

In addition to the qualities that he’s displayed for his country, he’d fit a glaring niche in Liverpool’s squad in terms of being a primarily left-footed centre-back, with each of Arne Slot’s current options in that area of the pitch stronger on their right.

If the ongoing pursuit of Leny Yoro leads to a dead end, then the Italian could well be in line to take over as the Reds’ primary defensive target this summer.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions