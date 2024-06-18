(Video) Ferdinand unsurprisingly names LFC player as worst in tournament ranking

Rio Ferdinand certainly doesn’t have a lot of love for Liverpool and that has once again been evident with his latest social media activity.

Blind ranking EURO 2024 players, the 45-year-old’s fifth name he was met with was Andy Robertson and he said: “Robertson, so left backs can’t get in this.”

The captain of Scotland was placed 10th of 10 possible players, although thankfully Virgil van Dijk was placed in sixth later on.

It’s not really a surprise to see this level of assessment from the former Manchester United man though.



Rio Ferdinand ranks #Euro2024 players 🥇🥈🥉🫣 How did he do? @rioferdy5 pic.twitter.com/PLVdPbGYsH — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 17, 2024

