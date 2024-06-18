‘Don’t know why…’ – Cody Gakpo was far from happy over what Koeman did during Netherlands win

Cody Gakpo seemed far from impressed with one decision from Ronald Koeman during Netherlands’ 2-1 win over Poland on Sunday.

The Liverpool man scored his team’s equaliser as they came from behind to begin their Euro 2024 campaign with a victory, and he was substituted with 10 minutes remaining when the match was level.

Speaking to De Telegraaf afterwards, the 25-year-old questioned the coach’s decision to withdraw him at a stage when the game was in the balance.

Gakpo said: “I don’t know why I had to come out, but at least there was nothing wrong with me.”

It’s hard to blame Gakpo for feeling vexed about being substituted in the 81st minute when his side were still on level terms, although Koeman’s decision was vindicated as Wout Weghorst – who came on as part of that double change – swiftly netted Netherlands’ winning goal.

Until that point, the Liverpool forward looked like the most probable source of a late strike, having already scored in the first half and recorded more shots (five) than any of his teammates, ending the game with half of his team’s tally of shots on target (Sofascore).

Thankfully the second part of his statement rules out any injury concern, and based on how he played at the weekend, he’ll surely be in the starting line-up when the Oranje take on France on Friday night.

From a Reds perspective, it’d be fantastic to see him getting on the scoresheet again, and Koeman would be well advised to give him every opportunity to make a telling impact for the Dutch, given the 25-year-old’s performance on Sunday.

