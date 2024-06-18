What Georgia dynamo Kvaratskhelia told Sky about his future amid Liverpool transfer links

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has spoken out about his Napoli future amid rumours linking the Georgian with a move to Liverpool.

The 23-year-old featured for his nation at the European Championships today and although they were defeated 3-1 by Turkey in Dortmund he threw in a lively performance at the top end of the pitch.

His performances for the Serie A side in recent seasons have caught the attention of many top clubs in Europe, including Liverpool (The Boot Room), with the former Rubin Kazan man registering 20 goal contributions in 45 appearances for Napoli this term (across all competitions).

After Georgia’s defeat to Turkey earlier today, Kvaratskhelia was quizzed about his future beyond the summer (as relayed by Fabrizio Romano on X).

🚨🇬🇪 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on his future: “I’m only focused on the Euros, then after I will decide about my future”. “I’m not even thinking about that now, full focus on Georgia. I don’t want to take into consideration all things being said around”, told Sky. pic.twitter.com/zQ5hsDZ9ez — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2024

Napoli have made it clear that Kvaratskhelia is simply not for sale – even if the player’s agent has expressed his desire to see the player move away from Naples this summer.

The forward helped Gli Azzurri to the Serie A title last term but they struggled to defend their crown this season – finishing 10th and a whopping 41 points behind winners Inter Milan.

His direct and pacy style of play is frightening for any defender and you get the sense that he could shine if he was to complete a move to Anfield.

At 23 years of age his best years are ahead of him and the Georgian could perhaps act as a long-term replacement for Mo Salah.

The Napoli No.77 is potentially valued anywhere in the region of €100m-€120m (£85.4m-£102.5m) by his club which would be an eye-watering amount of money for Liverpool to spend.

It remains to be seen what will happen later in the summer but Kvaratskhelia is currently focussed on helping his nation.

