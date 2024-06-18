‘I’m not sure’ – Graeme Souness raises concerns about Liverpool ace’s Euros involvement so far

Graeme Souness has admitted he’s unsure about Gareth Southgate’s decision to deploy Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield on Sunday night.

The Liverpool full-back was named in the starting XI as the Three Lions defeated Serbia 1-0 in Gelsenkirchen to get their Euros campaign off to a solid start.

Southgate opted for a double pivot in the middle of the park with our No.66 partnered by Declan Rice – but Souness isn’t so sure about the tactical decision.

“I’m not sure if the midfield of Trent really worked last night. He didn’t get the chance to show his quality or just didn’t do it,” the Scotsman told talkSPORT (via EPL Index).

Liverpool supporters are more than aware of the quality Alexander-Arnold possesses.

Ever since making his debut for the Reds in October 2016 the Academy graduate has become recognised as one of the best defenders in the world.

His passing ability sets him aside from most other players in his position while his accuracy from set pieces is also a huge part of the 25-year-old’s game.

Jurgen Klopp deployed the Englishman in midfield on numerous occasions last term and he proved that he’s got what it takes.

Kyle Walker is Southgate’s first choice at right back for the national side meaning Alexander-Arnold is viewed as a midfielder by the England boss.

He showed glimpses of his ability despite giving the ball away on a couple of occasions in dangerous areas.

He will surely grow into the role during the remainder of the tournament and we look forward to seeing him shine on the biggest of stages.

