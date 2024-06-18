(Video) Liverpool-linked colossus produced a heroic moment in eye-catching victory

Liverpool chiefs will have been highly impressed by what they witnessed from one reported transfer target on Monday.

The Reds are believed to have made contact with Feyenoord regarding a possible move for David Hancko (Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness), who excelled for Slovakia as they produced the first standout shock of Euro 2024 in defeating Belgium yesterday.

Their 1-0 victory owed largely to defensive resilience, with perhaps the most important moment (other than the winning goal) coming just after the hour mark.

When the ball fell kindly for Johan Bakayoko in the penalty area, the Belgians looked set to equalise, only for the 26-year-old defender to clear the ball off the line and, in the process, ship a heavy blow to the head from teammate Denis Vavro.

Had it not been for Hancko’s heroic intervention, Belgium may well have built upon that inevitable equaliser and gone on to win. It’d be no exagerration to call it a game-saving moment, and it’s one which’ll surely have Liverpool taking an even firmer interest in the Feyenoord centre-back.

You can view the Slovakia defender’s heroic clearance below (from 3:30), via ITV Sport on YouTube: