(Video) Klopp shocks crowd with surprise appearance in Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is the proud holder of the Freedom of Liverpool, indeed it is only him and Nelson Mandela that are foreign nationals who have received the accolade.

The latest recipient is award-winning TV actress Sue Johnston and as she was treated to an evening to celebrate her achievement, the German popped up on TV to share a message.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Told you…’: Dominik Szoboszlai trolls YouTuber with savage prediction

The 57-year-old said: “Hi Sue and congratulations and welcome to the family, the community, the lucky, lucky ones who got the key of the city of Liverpool.”

You can see from the rest of the video clip that it meant as much to both individuals and shows a huge mutual respect that they clearly share.

You can watch the video of Johnston and Klopp via @lpoolcouncil on X:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions