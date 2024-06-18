After contact: Liverpool and Bundesliga club ‘far apart’ on valuation for summer transfer

Liverpool and Mainz are no closer to agreeing a permanent transfer for Sepp van den Berg this summer.

This comes courtesy of The Athletic’s Transfer DealSheet, with it noted that the Reds have yet to find a team interested in meeting their £20m valuation of the defender.

“Sepp van den Berg remains set to join up with his team-mates for pre-season unless a team matches the £20million valuation placed on him,” as was reported on the outlet.

“There was contact between Mainz and Liverpool over the German side signing the 22-year-old permanently following a successful loan spell, but the sides are far apart on their valuations.

The Dutchman has been very vocal about his desire to seek new pastures following a successful loan spell in the Bundesliga last term.

Meanwhile, the Merseysiders are understood to be in the market for a new centre-back. Leny Yoro is attracting serious interest from the likes of the English outfit and Manchester United.

Minutes will be hard to come by for Van den Berg

We could be wrong on this front, but we find it difficult to see Sepp van den Berg seriously impressing Arne Slot in pre-season.

That is if an interested outfit doesn’t snap up the 22-year-old for £20m this summer.

By all accounts, we understand the former PEC Zwolle starlet was very well received during his brief stint in Germany.

Though, £20m may be rather steep as far as Mainz’s finances are concerned. Perhaps too steep even for other German outfits assessing opportunities in the transfer market.

Regardless, we’re struggling to see how Van den Berg breaks into a backline containing the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

