(Video) Liverpool fans will be seriously impressed by what Ben Doak is doing during Euros

The summer break is increasingly becoming a rare opportunity for players to rest their beleaguered bodies ahead of the follow-up campaign.

That is, of course, unless you’re an international footballer… or Ben Doak.

The Scotland teenager was spotted engaging in some extra work ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. Empire Performance Elite posted: “After a setback we are back to work for a big 2 weeks before Liverpool pre-season with client @bendoak.”

It’s a terrific show of work ethic from the former Celtic youth prodigy. Hopefully, it’ll pay off in the pre-season with new Liverpool boss Arne Slot!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Empire Performance Elite on Instagram (via @LFCTransferRoom):