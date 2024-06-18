10 key Premier League dates for Liverpool as Arne Slot learns fixtures for first season in charge

Arne Slot can now truly start planning for his first season in charge of Liverpool, with the Premier League fixtures for 2024/25 being announced this morning.

The 45-year-old will hope to emulate the impact that his predecessor Jurgen Klopp made at Anfield, and he could now have certain dates marked in red on his calendar between August and May.

Let’s take a look at some of the standout fixtures which await the Dutchman as he gears up for his debut campaign in the English top flight:

Ipswich (A) 17 August

Slot has been handed a tricky opener to life in the Premier League as Liverpool make the trip to Portman Road for Ipswich’s first top-flight match in 22 years. Coincidentally, we also provided the opposition for their last fixture at this level on the final day of 2001/02.

Remarkably, the Reds begin their league campaign against a newly-promoted side for the fifth time in six years, having also done so against Norwich (2019 and 2021), Leeds (2020) and Fulham (2022). It’s a fourth successive away start to the season for LFC, too.

Man Utd (A) 31 August

Similar to two years ago, Liverpool will have an early season trip to Old Trafford, where we haven’t won in three visits since the memorable 5-0 triumph in October 2021.

The FA Cup exit in March and 2-2 draw in the league a month later foreshadowed our demise towards the end of last season, and Reds fans would love nothing more than for that to be put right at the end of August as Slot comes up against his compatriot Erik ten Hag.

Man City (H) 30 November

Klopp and Pep Guardiola had many epic battles over the past decade, and Slot gets his first taste of Manchester City in a Premier League match towards the end of November, which of course leads into one of the busiest periods of the season.

He’ll be hoping to go one better than Liverpool did in this fixture last season, when the teams played out a pulsating 1-1 draw in March.

Everton (A) 7 December

Slot’s first Merseyside derby could also be the last-ever one played at Goodison Park, with Everton set to move into their new stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock in 2025.

It comes at the end of a hectic week which sees Liverpool host Man City and travel to Newcastle, with the Reds facing an unforgiving start to December.

Tottenham (A) 21 December

Any chance Liverpool might be top on Christmas Day in 2024? If so, three points in north London could do the trick!

Revenge will be on the Reds’ mind after what happened in the last iteration of this fixture – that, of course, was the day when the peak of VAR incompetence deprived Luis Diaz of a perfectly good goal in a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Man Utd (H) 4 January

How’s this for a start to 2025 – Liverpool’s biggest rivals coming to Anfield!

United haven’t scored in L4 in any of their last five visits, the most famous of which was the 7-0 trouncing in March 2023, although Ten Hag’s side somehow came away with a 0-0 draw last December despite facing 34 shots. The same again in January and we’ll be flinging the TV out the window!

Man City (A) 22 February

The last time Liverpool won a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium was Klopp’s first visit there in November 2015, a famous 4-1 triumph.

If Slot can have the same beginners’ luck at the home of the reigning champions next February, it’d hopefully be a seismic result in the title race, should we be fortunate enough to find ourselves involved in one by then.

Everton (H) 2 April

The lights will be on for Slot’s first Merseyside derby at Anfield, which takes place on a Wednesday night to commence the post-international break run-in to the season.

Klopp enjoyed many floodlit home wins over Everton, including a 4-0 romp in 2016, Divock Origi’s stoppage time winner in 2018 and a 5-2 demolition during the title-winning 2019/20 season.

Arsenal (H) 10 May

Liverpool’s penultimate home match of the season could have a massive bearing on the title race, especially if both they and Arsenal are vying for top spot by that stage.

The Gunners’ ambitions of ousting Man City over the past two campaigns took a dent at Anfield with draws on each occasion, particularly in April 2023 when they relinquished a two-goal lead.

Crystal Palace (H) 25 May

Slot’s first Premier League season ends with a visit from Crystal Palace, who ended the previous campaign on a flier under Oliver Glasner.

The Eagles were actually the only away side to win at Anfield in the top flight last term, and if there’s anything on the line for Liverpool next May, a repeat result could lead to final day heartbreak.

Unlikely as it seems, we’re hoping that there might just be a Premier League trophy presentation in front of the Main Stand shortly after 6pm that day!

