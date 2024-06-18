Arne Slot handed tricky away test to begin Liverpool reign as 2024/25 Premier League fixtures released

Arne Slot will begin his reign as Liverpool head coach with an away fixture against Ipswich Town on Saturday 17 August.

The fixtures for the 2024/25 Premier League season were released at 9am this morning, and the 45-year-old has been handed a tricky start to life in charge of the Reds.

The Dutchman’s first home game sees Brentford visit Anfield on 24 August, a week before LFC visit Old Trafford for a renewal of their rivalry against Manchester United.

The return fixture against Erik ten Hag’s side is Liverpool’s first assignment of 2025 on 4 January, while Manchester City come to Anfield on 30 November and the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium is down for 22 February.

Slot’s first Merseyside derby in the Premier League will be away on 7 December, with the Reds hosting Everton in a midweek fixture on 2 April.

A tough-looking end to the 2024/25 season sees Liverpool visit Chelsea on 3 May before hosting Arsenal, travelling to Brighton and ending the campaign with a home fixture against Crystal Palace.

You can view Liverpool’s 2024/25 Premier League fixtures in full here.

