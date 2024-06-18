Liverpool prepared to offer monster pay packet to 18y/o; he’d earn more than twice Diaz’s wages

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to push out the boat in order to land one of their most hotly-linked summer transfer targets.

Chief among the Reds’ potential centre-back incomings is Leny Yoro, the Lille defender who’s also coveted by Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

According to CaughtOffside, Anfield chiefs are prepared to hand the 18-year-old a long-term contract and a seismic wage packet amounting to €6m-€7m (£5.07m-£5.91m) per year.

The Ligue 1 side are holding out for an overall package amounting to €50m (£42.2m), although they may need to sell him this summer given that his current deal expires in 12 months’ time.

If Liverpool were to pay Yoro a wage at the upper end of the bracket cited by CaughtOffside, it’d work out at just over £113,000 per week.

For context, that’s more than the wages currently being paid to Andy Robertson (£100k-p/w), Joe Gomez (£85k-p/w) and Ibrahima Konate (£70k-p/w), whilst being just over twice as much as Luis Diaz’s £55,000-per-week earnings, as per Capology.

In fact, the Lille defender would be paid almost as much as the Colombian and Wataru Endo (£50k-p/w) combined, which gives a firm indicator of how highly they appear to value the 18-year-old.

Perhaps the standout comparison to make is with Konate, given that Yoro is the same nationality and plays in the same position as Liverpool’s number 5, who’s played just under 200 club games at senior level and has 15 caps for France.

Contrast that with his positional colleague, who’s made only 60 appearances yet could be vastly outearning the ex-RB Leipzig defender, if these reports were to materialise.

Some might say that the Reds would duly be paying over the odds for the Lille teenager, but another way to look at it is that if they’re willing to go to that extent to sign him, they must see something very special in him. That’s surely an exciting prospect for LFC fans, if Richard Hughes can pull it off.

