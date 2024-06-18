‘Lined up to leave…’ – Journalist drops worrying update over Liverpool man; ‘meeting’ imminent

Amid a flurry of rumours about potential signings at Liverpool this summer, there have also been several current Reds linked with possible exits from Anfield.

One man whose future has been the subject of recent speculation is Luis Diaz, who has been a primary target for Barcelona of late (Mundo Deportivo).

Colombian journalist Breinner Arteta Cañizares took to social media on Monday evening to share a potentially worrying update on the 27-year-old, who’s currently in the USA as he prepared to represent his country at the Copa America.

The reporter posted on X (translated from Spanish): “Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda’s entourage will have a meeting this or next week with emissaries from a Spanish club in the United States. The Colombian National Team winger would have everything lined up to leave Liverpool FC and go to La Liga.”

El entorno del guajiro Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda tendrá una reunión esta o la próxima semana con emisarios de un club de España en los Estados Unidos. El extremo de la Selección Colombia tendría todo encaminado para salir del Liverpool FC e ir a La Liga. pic.twitter.com/hGAHbDQXCj — Breinner Arteta Cañizares (@ArtetaBreinner) June 17, 2024

On the face of it, the update from Cañizares might sound alarming for Liverpool fans, with a sense from his post that Diaz’s departure could be imminent.

The Colombian was one of the few Reds players to finish the 2023/24 season strongly and scored a poacher’s goal in his nation’s recent win over Bolivia, during which he was also on the wrong end of one of the most cowardly tackles made on a football pitch but thankfully escaped injury.

Amid a period of transition at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp has made way for Arne Slot, LFC certainly don’t need to deprive the new head coach of important players so soon into his reign as he seeks to implement his methodologies on the squad that he’s inherited.

Transfer links to other left-sided wingers such as Crysencio Summerville and Kenan Yildiz may have served to cast doubt in Diaz’s mind as to his standing at Liverpool, but Richard Hughes certainly can’t afford to cash in on the 27-year-old without – at the very least – having a replacement lined up to come in immediately.

Hopefully the report from Cañizares is phrased with sensationalism and the Colombia forward isn’t on the verge of departing Liverpool after just two-and-a-half years.

