(Image) What a surprise; Man City handed easier PL fixtures than anyone else

Manchester City seem to always have things go in their favour and now that the Premier League fixtures have been released, it appears that 2024/25 will be no different.

As reported on theanalyst.com: ‘City have the easiest final 10 games of 2024-25, with just one of their last 10 matches against a team that finished in the top seven last season.’

Who saw that coming, the team with an excessive amount of financial charges who make a mockery of their opponents by cheating every season – now given another advantage.

Arne Slot’s got a huge job on his hands to usurp Pep Guardiola and it’s beginning to feel like the only chance anyone has is if and when we see justice for their book cooking.

