(Video) Ex-Man Utd man makes surprising call in Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes debate

Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes will seemingly forever be caught up in a debate over which player was the best and although Liverpool fans likely have the same answer, it isn’t shared by everyone.

Speaking on The Football Historian Podcast, Dr Alan Tonge answered with: “I’m going to disappoint the Liverpool listeners but Scholsey is going to be my No.1, Stevie G No.2 and Frank in third position.”

For the man who was the first player signed by Sir Alex Ferguson, it’s perhaps no surprise to see his Old Trafford ties shine through.

We’d like to think the answer of the Scouser isn’t biased but it’s probably an opinion that many at Stamford Brdige and in Manchester don’t quite agree with either.

You can watch Tonge’s take on Gerrard, Lampard or Scholes (from 57:24) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

