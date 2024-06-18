(Image) What Joel Matip did for ex-Liverpool teammate will bring a tear to fans’ eyes

Joel Matip has left Liverpool and as sad as that is, it’s still hard to think about the defender and not produce a smile on your face.

Thanks to images uploaded to social media, we can see that our No.32 is currently in Germany enjoying the Euros this summer.

It also appears that the 32-year-old was in attendance for the England match to show his support for fellow defender Joe Gomez.

This just shows that the bond between players at Anfield stretches a lot further than their playing days together.

You can view the images of Matip via @SalligatorLFC on X:

Joël and his wife going to watch England to support Joe Gomez is so wholesome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YgysEfcQdy — Sally (@SalligatorLFC) June 17, 2024

