(Image) Opta confirm Liverpool handed PL start unlike anyone else in the league

You know it’s the summer when we see the fixtures released for the new season and you can start to get a little excited at the prospect of watching Liverpool play again.

As the games for the campaign were released, Opta were immediately crunching the numbers and came up with a surprise statistic about the Reds.

According to the sports analytics company, Arne Slot has been given the easiest start of any coach in the division with an average opponent rating of 83.7.

Whether this rings true can only be found out after the end of our first five fixtures but it’s certainly better than being at the top of this list.

You can view the Liverpool stats via @OptaAnalyst on X:

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐱𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: 2024-25 Analysed 📈 The 2024-25 Premier League fixtures have been announced, so we’ve looked at the schedule to analyse which teams have the easiest & toughest starts to the new season. Just 59 days to wait until the action begins. — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 18, 2024

