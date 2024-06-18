(Video) Owen’s Liverpool prediction says everything about Anfield betrayal

Michael Owen lost the respect of nearly every Liverpool fan in the world when he made the decision to play for Manchester United and he still finds ways to continue to let us down.

Speaking on Sky Sports about the Reds’ opening day fixture against Ipswich Town, he said: “If I was a fan, probably a promoted team away from home would be the last pick for me.

“Obviously, the teams come up with a lot of confidence after having a great season last season…

“The gulf in class will be huge and Liverpool should win but, as I say, if I was a manager, I’d probably say: ‘the last game I want to play is away against a promoted team’.”

It’s a fair assessment from the Chester-born horse owner but the first five words of: “If I was a fan” says it all about how he feels about his boyhood club now.

Life’s better when you ignore the comments of the 44-year-old but sometimes it’s good to remind us all of why he doesn’t deserve our respect.

You can watch Owen’s comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

