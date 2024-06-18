Fabrizio Romano drops really exciting Ricardo Calafiori update for Liverpool fans amid ‘personal terms’ claim

Fabrizio Romano has now suggested that Ricardo Calafiori’s potential move to Juventus is far from certain.

Bologna could prove seriously resistant to losing the Italian international owing to the nature of former boss Thiago Motta’s departure to The Old Lady this summer.

Despite securing an agreement on personal terms with the centre-back, the footballer could yet find himself shipped off abroad ‘for bigger money’.

“Thiago Motta and Ricardo Calafiori already agreed on personal terms with Juventus weeks ago but between Juventus and Bologna the situation is complicated,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on Playback.

“First of all, because Bologna were not so happy with how Motta joined Juventus. So the situation is quite tense between the two clubs. Also because Bologna believe that if the player can keep performing like this after a fantastic season at Serie A, and now at the Euros, maybe they can sell him abroad for bigger money.”

This comes amid reports of Liverpool’s interest in the 22-year-old footballer, as discussed by James Horncastle.

The Merseysiders are, in fact, one of several Premier League outfits to have enquired about the defender.

If Calafiori is available – Liverpool should be all over it

It’s absolutely exciting to hear about Liverpool casting their gaze over talents like Leny Yoro and Ricardo Calafiori.

Of course, it would be even more exciting to see Richard Hughes and Co. get one or more of these deals over the line.

The Bologna star has been absolutely exceptional at club level since Motta converted him from a rangey left-back to a centre-half. It seems he’s even taken that form to the Euros as Italy secured a 2-1 comeback over Albania.

He’ll cost us a pretty penny this summer, but if we’re willing to spend big on Yoro to snatch the Frenchman away from Real Madrid – we should be equally invested in the opportunity present with Calafiori.

