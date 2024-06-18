What ‘senior Liverpool sources’ are now saying about Van Dijk & Saudi Arabia – The Athletic

Virgil van Dijk’s Liverpool future remains uncertain despite the dismissal of reports linking the Dutchman with a move to Saudi Arabia.

This comes courtesy of The Athletic’s Transfer DealSheet, with the journalists involved sharing that Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr have yet to get in touch with Arne Slot’s outfit to discuss a potential transfer.

“The news [on Leny Yoro] came as reports were emerging of Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr making contact with Virgil van Dijk’s representatives about a potential move. Senior Liverpool sources, who asked to be kept anonymous to protect relationships, say there has been no contract from Al Nassr about any deal,” as was reported on the outlet.

“The Dutch international has one year remaining on his contract but remains a key figure for incoming head coach Arne Slot. However, if a new deal is not agreed, he would be a free agent next summer and able to join any team.”

This comes amid heavy updates on the Merseysiders’ interest in Lille defender Leny Yoro.

Van Dijk is joined by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah on the expiring contracts list, with the trio’s current terms all set to run out in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool can’t afford to lose Virgil van Dijk in 2025

Unlike the doubts persisting over Mo Salah following his first serious injury for Liverpool, there remains no question in our minds that our No.4’s long-term future should be at Anfield.

The 32-year-old (turning 33 in July) remains in phenomenal shape and his defensive instincts haven’t shown signs of waning. If anything, we’ve probably been treated to the best version of the Dutch skipper since suffering a horror injury at the hands of Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

We must do everything to keep Virgil at L4 beyond the 2025 contract deadline.

No excuses now.

