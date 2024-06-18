(Video) Szoboszlai leaves YouTubers speechless with unerring shooting ability

Dominik Szoboszlai is comfortably one of the best strikers of the ball in the Liverpool squad and this has been demonstrated perfectly in a recent video.

Taking part in shooting challenges against YouTubers Angry Ginge and Yung Filly, when it came to free-kicks our No.8 was impecible.

READ MORE: (Video) Owen’s Liverpool prediction says everything about Anfield betrayal

Dispatching five of five shots into the back of the net, whatever the level of opposition – it showcased the Hungarian’s superb technique.

The 23-year-old has so much room to continue to grow and let’s hope Arne Slot can get the best out of the midfielder.

You can watch Szoboszlai’s free-kicks (from 11:12) via Pro:Direct Soccer on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions