Three things Liverpool should do this summer to become title contenders once again

After a season of near-misses and unfulfilled potential, Liverpool find themselves at a crossroads. Iconic German boss Jurgen Klopp has completed his final game in charge at Anfield, and he now departs the club after leading them to their sixth UEFA Champions League triumph and the first Premier League crown in almost 30 years. Add to that a misfiring forward line that saw them slip out of contention in the most recent title race, and it’s clear to see that changes are needed on Merseyside if the Reds wish to challenge Manchester City again next term.

The first of those changes was announced on Monday, May 20th when it was confirmed that Feyenoord manager Arne Slot would take over the reins at Anfield. The 45-year-old Dutchman has been a revelation in Rotterdam, leading the club to the inaugural Europa Conference League final in 2022 as well as winning the Eredivisie in 2022/23. Now, the new boss will look to stamp his authority on things, and here are three ways he can do exactly that.

Offload Deadwood

The first step towards rejuvenating any squad is to offload players who no longer fit into the long-term vision. For Liverpool, this means saying goodbye to several squad members who have either underperformed or are surplus to requirements.

Three senior players have contracts expiring this summer, and two of them have been integral to the club’s success under Klopp. The first of those is former Bayern Munich man Thiago. At the peak of his powers, the central midfielder was perhaps the finest deep-lying playmaker on the planet. However, he has missed the better part of the last two years with various injury woes, and at the age of 33, there is no guarantee that he will be able to recapture his best form.

He should be allowed to leave, as should central defender Joel Matp. Considering that he arrived on a free transfer, the Cameroonian defender will arguably go down as one of the club’s greatest-ever signings. The former Schalke man formed a rock-solid partnership alongside Virgil van Dijk for the better part of three years when he first arrived, as well as making a comeback in the 2021/22 campaign. However, since then, he too has suffered injuries and he should be let go also.

Offloading those two, as well as third-choice keeper Adrian – albeit to a lesser extent – will free up plenty of additional wages so that Slot can bring in some new faces. Plus, it will provide extra game time to several talented youngsters who have forced their way into the first-team picture such as Harvey Elliot and Conor Bradley.

Improve The Front Three

Liverpool’s attacking prowess has been a hallmark of their success in recent years. However, the once-feared front three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, and Bobby Firmino is no more. Their Senegalese sensation made the move to Bayern Munich and then went to Saud Arabia, as did his Brazilian former teammate. The Reds have attempted to replace that duo with the signings of Luis Diaz, Darwn Nunez, and Cody Gakpo, however, they have proven to be far less potent than the club’s former fearsome trident.

And even their resident Egyptian King has begun to slow down. The 31-year-old hit the ground running last season, netting 14 league goals up until New Year’s Day. However, since then he managed just another three, and Liverool’s title aspirations disappeared along with his form. With several Saudi clubs sniffing around, could it be time for the Reds to part ways with their beloved hitman and look to find additional support for the aforementioned trio of new signings?

