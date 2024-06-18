What Liverpool have now decided about Luis Diaz as Reds post £42m bid

Liverpool still value Luis Diaz and are understood to be planning with the Colombian for the next campaign.

This comes despite some degree of uncertainty over his future amid reported interest from Barcelona and PSG.

The Athletic now reports that the Reds would ‘expect a significant fee’ for the left-sided winger ‘to even consider a sale’ at this stage.

Diaz registered 18 goal contributions in 51 games (across all competitions) as Jurgen Klopp guided Liverpool back into the top four spots in his final season in charge.

Should Liverpool sell Luis Diaz this summer?

There’s a very real debate to be had about Luis Diaz’s long-term future. On the one hand, the 27-year-old is dynamic and exciting to watch. On the other, one can’t help but notice the lack of goals he’s registered from the left flank.

It’s worth pointing out that the former FC Porto man was forced to go through great personal turmoil in 2023/24 after his father was kidnapped.

If anything then, the case could be made that the quality of performance he delivered at times last term was remarkable in light of the personal stress and strain he was put under.

The only question that remains is whether we’ve seen the absolute best of Diaz at L4.

If there’s another level to come from Luchito – we’re very much open to seeing it.

Elsewhere: Liverpool allegedly place £42m Yoro bid

Mundo Deportivo (via The Standard) report that Liverpool had a £42m bid for Leny Yoro rejected.

If the report is close to the mark, we’re far from surprised given the mounting interest in the Frenchman’s services this summer.

The 18-year-old is understood to be particularly keen on a switch to the Bernabeu. Though, it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will stump up the cash to land the centre-back before his contract expires in 2025.

