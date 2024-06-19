(Images) Arne Slot’s first pictures as LFC coach are shared on official reveal day

At long last, we have a new boss at Liverpool and Arne Slot’s first day as boss has been shared in picture form and it makes for great viewing.

In all the classic poses, we can see the Dutchman clearly enjoying his new surroundings as he steps into the biggest role of his career thus far.

It’s been a long time since any of us have had to welcome a new man at the helm and this will be a summer unlike any we have seen since Brendan Rodgers arrived in 2012.

That means for many younger supporters we are in uncharted waters and this feels very much like day one of a new era.

You can view the images of Slot via liverpoolfc.com:

