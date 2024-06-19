(Video) Jota scores late Portugal winner but robbed of celebration

Diogo Jota is comfortably one of the best finishers in the Liverpool squad and now he’s representing his nation on the international stage, nothing has changed.

With the game edging to a close, our No.20 followed up a Cristiano Ronaldo header which hit the woodwork and fired the ball home.

The former Wolves man ran off in celebration but the semi-automated offside technology quickly ruled out the goal, with a narrow decision.

The 27-year-old was robbed of his chance to be the hero but fortunately for him and Roberto Martinez, the Portuguese got their late winner anyway.

You can watch Jota’s disallowed goal (from 2:03) via Euro 2024 on the BBC iPlayer:

